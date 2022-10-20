Watch CBS News
4 West Philly schools on lockdown following shooting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia prompted four schools in the area to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, the school district said. Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Markoe Street. 

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition. 

The shooter is still on the loose. 

The schools on lockdown are Blankenberg Elementary, Middle Years Alternative Middle School, Parkway West High School, and Alain Locke School. 

The shooting did not occur at any of these schools, it happened in the area of them. 

No further information is available at this time.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 2:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

