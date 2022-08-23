4 people shot in West Philadelphia in broad daylight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia left four people injured. One of them is in critical condition.

Philadelphia police say several shots rang out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Race Streets. You can see shell casings on the ground as police search for evidence.

Police say the four victims were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing. One of the victims is in critical condition.

The shooting has closed down streets surrounding 60th and Race Streets. Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are working to figure out what led up to the gunfire.

A 55-year-old man was shot twice in the groin and is in critical condition at Lankenau Medical Center.

A 33-year-old man was shot six times throughout the body. His condition is unknown at this point.

Two other men -- a 60-year-old and a 33-year-old -- suffered gunshot wounds to the leg. Both are stable.

Police say the gunman fled the scene but there are cameras in the area.

"Cameras on scene here so we're looking through those and we're also looking for private cameras to try and help us with this investigation. And as always, we need the public's help. We know it's a beautiful day out here and people are out here, they saw what happened, to please come forward and call our tipline at 215-686-TIPS and provide us with any information you may have," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is just the latest outbreak of violence in this section of West Philadelphia. Just last Tuesday, five people were shot near a recreation center that's just a half-mile from this scene.