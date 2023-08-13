4 dead, at least 3 hospitalized after home explosion in Plum 4 dead, at least 3 hospitalized after home explosion in Plum 03:08

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County authorities tell KDKA four people are now dead, with one still unaccounted for, after a house explosion in Plum.

Another person is still in critical condition at the hospital, and two others have since been released. First responders are done for the night, but police will remain on the scene securing the site.

"It was scary, it was very scary. It was like hell on Earth over there," said resident George Emanuele.

Piles and piles of rubble are all that's left down the road from Emanuele.

"I was eating a sandwich and heard a very loud explosion," Emanuele added.

He stepped outside to find a home on fire.

"I saw a guy that was really, really burnt," he said. "I helped him get out."

Multiple houses have caught fire after a reported explosion on Rustic Ridge Drive\Brookside Drive in Plum Borough. One home is completely destroyed, over 30 fire units from around the region are here. Also multiple gas company vehicles are on site. Working to learn more. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CgsBjqha8L — Christopher DeRose (@ChrisDeRoseTV) August 12, 2023

At the same time, two other houses went up in flames.

"It was just an unfortunate and tragic incident," Plum EMS Director of Operations Brian Maloney said.

Steve Imbarlina of Allegheny County Emergency Services says just before 10:30 a.m., dispatch got multiple calls about a house explosion and fire by Rustic Ridge and Brookside Drives in Plum.

"We don't necessarily know who was home at the time of the incident," Imbarlina said.

They evaluated more than 20 firefighters, many for heat exhaustion. Three structures are completely destroyed, and at least a dozen more are damaged in some form.

Crews from 18 fire departments from across the region responded, along with water tankers from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

While authorities are still investigating what caused this to happen, George says he smelled what may have been gas before the explosion.

"I wasn't sure if that was just my grill, and it was only for a second or two."

At this time, officials are not releasing the identities of the victims or saying who owned the homes.

People's Gas said in a statement the gas to the area has been turned off. Crews continue to work and coordinate with the Allegheny County Fire Marshal. Gas service has been shut off to about 50 neighborhood homes.

The Red Cross is on the scene to assist with aftermath of the explosion. Additionally, a family resource center is being set up to help neighboring families. Donations towards the disaster relief can be sent to the Renton Volunteer Fire Department.

Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a statement regarding the explosion, saying, in part, the administration and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will continue to be in contact with local officials.

First responders, family members, or community members who have been affected by the disaster can call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" 66746 to aid with the recovery process.

The scene remains active and individuals are encouraged to stay away from the area unless they live there.

