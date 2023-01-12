3 firefighters taken to hospital after multi-alarm fire in Delaware

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) -- Three firefighters were transported to Christiana Hospital after a multi-alarm townhouse fire in New Castle County, Delaware. The fire started just before 12 p.m. on the 3200 block of Champions Drive in Pike Creek.

Four firefighters were evaluated at the scene, one of them refused service.

Three others were taken to Christiana Hospital. Two of the firefighters are in stable condition and one is in serious, but stable condition, officials say.

The fire was since placed under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.