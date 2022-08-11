Watch CBS News
2nd ACCT employee may have been involved in death of family's dog: Philly DA says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News has learned new details about the death of a dog at one of Philadelphia's largest animal shelters. One ACCT employee is already facing charges. 

Now, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says another employee could be involved. 

Terrell Walton is already charged in connection with the death of Saint. The dog's family was told he was injured and put down, but the district attorney's office says an officer saw Walton making jabbing motions with a catch pole before hearing Saint yelp. 

Prosecutors tell Eyewitness News a second employee prevented that officer from coming into the ACCT building to get Walton's information. 

That second worker has not been identified or charged. 

