26-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in North Philadelphia, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was hit and killed in a car crash in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the incident.

The woman, who was later identified as LesMarie Velazquez, was crossing the street at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street at around 3 a.m. A car traveling westbound on Luzerne Street turning southbound on Whitaker Avenue hit her.

Velazquez suffered severe trauma and was later rushed to Temple University Hospital by medics. She was put on a ventilator first but pronounced dead at 5:14 a.m, police say.

The vehicle is described as a "possible white Range Rover" with probable front-end damage.

This is an active investigation. Philadelphia police are asking you to contact them if you have any information about the incident.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 1:51 PM

