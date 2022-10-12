2 Philadelphia SWAT officers released from hospital after police say they were shot while serving warrant

2 Philly SWAT officers released from hospital after police say they were shot while serving warrant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two of the three Philadelphia SWAT officers who police say were shot while serving an arrest warrant in the West Popular neighborhood of North Philadelphia have been released from Jefferson University Hospital. The third officer who was shot is recovering but is undergoing additional testing.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is currently in Dallas for the Major Cities Chiefs' Conference, but she released a statement in regards to the shooting.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney visited the three officers in the hospital Wednesday morning and says thankfully they will all physically recover.

"It's a very difficult morning this morning but it seems like it's gonna come out today," Kenney said.

CBS3 was there as police escorted an officer out of Jefferson University Hospital. The officer was wearing a black hoodie as the vehicle rolled away from the hospital.

Officials say three officers were struck while serving a warrant. One was hit in the hip, another in the leg and a third officer was struck in the chest, but Mayor Kenney says they're doing as best as they can.

"It's good to see them sitting up, talking and their families are around. Of course, their families are upset," Kenney said.

The officers were rushed to Jefferson, where we saw police consoling family members.

"This is probably the most difficult part about policing, serving a warrant when someone you know suspects to be a murderer and involved in other types of crimes,"

The last Philadelphia police officer to be killed in the line of duty was SWAT member James O'Connor. He was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Frankford in 2020.

On Wednesday morning, CBS3 was outside of Jefferson University Hospital as O'Connor's wife was warmly embraced by another Philadelphia SWAT member, with her son at her left side.

She tells CBS3 she felt compelled to come here after hearing about the shooting. She's praying for all of the city's police officers and questions when attacks against law enforcement will stop.

FOP President John McNesby also released a statement following the incident asking community members to keep the officers and entire SWAT unit in their prayers.