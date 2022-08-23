2 people dead, several others injured after stabbing in York County: police

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials say two people are dead and several others are injured after a stabbing in York County. The stabbing happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday on the first block of Firebox County in Hopewell Township.

Authorities say the stabbing is considered a "mass causality incident."

At this time the exact number of injuries is unknown, but according to police one person is in custody.