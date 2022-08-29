2 men injured after shots fired inside hookah lounge in Rhawnhurst
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Two men were injured after shots were fired inside of a hookah lounge in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia. The incident happened on Castor Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday.
One of the victims was shot in the leg.
At this time it's unclear if the second man's injuries are from a bullet or broken glass.
