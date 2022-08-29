Watch CBS News
2 men injured after shots fired inside hookah lounge in Rhawnhurst

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Two men were injured after shots were fired inside of a hookah lounge in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia. The incident happened on Castor Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday. 

One of the victims was shot in the leg. 

At this time it's unclear if the second man's injuries are from a bullet or broken glass.

CBS3 Staff
First published on August 29, 2022 / 6:40 AM

