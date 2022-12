Deaths of 2 people in NJ garage under investigation

Deaths of 2 people in NJ garage under investigation

Deaths of 2 people in NJ garage under investigation

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people.

Two people were found dead in a garage at a home along West Monroe Street on Tuesday.

The cause of the two deaths of the two people is unclear at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.