1-year-old girl in critical condition after attacked by 2 dogs inside Oxford Circle home: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An infant is in critical condition after being attacked by two dogs throughout the body in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood. Police say the 1-year-old baby girl was inside a home on the 2200 block of Brighton Street when she was bitten by the two dogs throughout the body just before noon on Tuesday.
Chopper 3 was over the scene.
The infant was placed in critical condition.
Both dogs were shot by a person inside the property.
No arrests have been made at this time.
