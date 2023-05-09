1 person injured in fire in Florence Township, N.J.

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- One person is being taken to a hospital after a fire Tuesday morning in Florence Township, New Jersey.

Chopper 3 was there as firefighters were battling the blaze on the 300 block of West Third Street in Florence. Smoke was still rising from the building around 7:30 a.m.

The fire was out before 8 a.m.

We're still working to find out the injured person's condition.