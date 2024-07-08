Walmart Deals livestream: We bring you today's rival Amazon Prime Day deals in real-time

Walmart Deals livestream: We bring you today's rival Amazon Prime Day deals in real-timeget the free app
The Amazon Prime Day sale doesn't start until next week, but the rival sales are starting now. Walmart, one of Amazon's largest competitors, is launching its competing Walmart Deals sale today, with deep discounts on back-to-school gear, must-have tech, summer essentials and more.
The Walmart Deals sale officially kicks off today (Monday, July 8) at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). Paid Walmart+ subscribers get five hours of early access to the deals, starting Monday at noon ET (9:00 a.m. PT).
We'll be covering all the hottest deals today in real time, so we can point you toward all the biggest and best bargains today before they sell out. And if past Walmart sales (such as Walmart Deals for Days) are any indication, the best deals will sell out fast once they're available to the general public.
Walmart is offering a special half-off offer on Walmart+ subscriptions this week, so you can join for just $49 for your first year. In addition to early access to today's deals, you'll get get free delivery from your local Walmart store, returns picked up from home, member savings on fuel and a complimentary subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service.

Apple AirPods are just $69 during Walmart Deals today
Historically, Prime Day has been a great time to buy Apple AirPods earbuds -- they're almost always on sale during the event. This year, though, there's no need to wait -- Walmart already has the second generation Apple AirPods on deep discount during the Walmart Deals sale.
They're not the newest or most powerful Apple AirPods, but they're easily the most affordable and the best value. Read on to learn why we love the second-generation Apple AirPods, or tap the button below to score this $60 off deal while you can.
Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $69 (save $60)
The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.
These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you need an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.
Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):
- Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.
- They feature a one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.
- They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.
You can save big on tires during today's Walmart Deals sale
Sure, you can get a great deal on the Apple Watch 9 during the Walmart Deals sale, but did you know you can save big on tires for your car? Walmart is already a great place to shop for tires, but the Walmart tires deals are especially great during Walmart Plus week. We found more than 8,000 tire options on sale at Walmart, some with deep price cuts. There are deals on Bridgestone tires, deals on Michelin tires, deals on Goodyear tires and more top brands.
Tap the button below to shop all of Walmart's tire deals today.
The Walmart Deals sale is on! (for Walmart+ members)
It's officially noon ET! If you're a Walmart+ member, now is the time to head over to the Walmart website to shop all the deals available during the Walmart Deals sale. (Already, the offerings are looking better than Walmart's Fourth of July sale.)
Tap the button below to shop all the early Walmart+ deals. And stay tuned to this liveblog, where we'll be breaking down all the best deals at Walmart's rival Amazon Prime Day sale.
If you're not a Walmart+ member, what are you waiting for? The Walmart Deals sale is happening right now.
One of our most anticipated deals: Get a 65" Google TV for $398
Today's Walmart+ sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your living room TV at a discount, or pick up an extra television on the cheap for a bedroom, guest room or basement. This 65-inch TCL TV features the Google TV operating system, so you know it'll be easy to use (especially for Google Home users). And at its $398 price during the Walmart Deals event, we expect this budget TV to sell out, and fast.
TCL 65" Class Q 4K QLED with Google TV: $398 (save $100)
Get ready for the 2024 NFL season with a great deal on a top-notch TV. TCL's Q Class TV offers premium picture quality featuring QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR Pro+ with Dolby vision, ensuring a high-quality picture with enhanced contrast, colors and details.
This budget TV's high-brightness direct LED backlight delivers brighter images, while TV's auto game mode optimizes the picture for responsive gameplay without lag. A standout TV for movie lovers, sports fans and gamers alike, this TV is a great pick for the price.
Get this TV during Walmart Deals for $398, reduced from $498.
The Walmart Deals sale is about to start!
Attention shoppers: The Walmart Deals sale event is just about ready to begin.
And that's not all: Walmart+ subscribers can get free delivery from their local Walmart store, discounts on gas at participating stations, plus an included subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service.
A yearly subscription costs just $49 today (reduced from $98).