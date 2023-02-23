R. Kelly faces sentencing for Chicago sex crimes conviction; could he spend the rest of his life in prison?get the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Disgraced singer R. Kelly is facing the potential for another 25 years in prison if a federal judge follows prosecutors' sentencing recommendation at a hearing set for the Dirksen Courthouse on Thursday.
Kelly, 56, already is serving a 30-year prison term for his 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges in federal court in New York.
Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber will sentence Kelly for his convictions on child pornography and child enticement charges following his federal trial in Chicago last year.
The key question in Kelly's sentencing will be whether Leinenweber orders Kelly to serve his Chicago sentence at the same time as his New York sentence, or only after he's completed that sentence.
In September 2022, a federal jury in Chicago convicted Kelly of six counts accusing him of sexually abusing his 14-year-old goddaughter "Jane" and other girls on video. The same jury acquitted him of seven other charges, including obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to receive child pornography, accusing him and two associates of rigging his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County. His two associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, were acquitted of related charges.
Kelly was convicted of three of four counts accusing him of producing child pornography by filming himself having sex with his underage goddaughter, who testified against him under the pseudonym "Jane." Jurors saw parts of those three videos in court. Jurors acquitted him of a fourth child pornography charge involving a tape that Jane and prosecutors said showed Kelly having a threesome with Jane and his ex-girlfriend, Lisa Van Allen, but that tape was not shown in court. Prosecutors had argued that's because Kelly and his team successfully covered it up.
Kelly was convicted of three of five charges accusing him of enticing minors to engage in sexual activity, but acquitted of two other charges. Jurors convicted him of enticement charges involving Jane, and two other accusers testifying under the pseudonyms "Nia" and "Pauline," while acquitting him of enticement charges involving accusers "Tracy" and "Brittany."
Federal prosecutors in Chicago have recommended a 25-year sentence be served consecutively to the New York sentence. Federal law requires federal prisoners to serve at least 85% of their sentence before they can be released with credit for good behavior. That means, if Leinenweber goes along with prosecutors' recommendation, Kelly would not be eligible for release from prison until 2066, when he'd be 99 years old.
In their sentencing recommendation, prosecutors described Kelly's behavior as "sadistic," calling him "a serial sexual predator" with no remorse and who "poses a serious danger to society."
"The only way to ensure Kelly does not reoffend is to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life," the 37-page government filing says.
Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, wrote in the defense team's sentencing recommendation that, even with his existing 30-year New York sentence, "Kelly would have to defy all statistical odds to make it out of prison alive." She cited data that the average life expectancy of inmates is 64.
She recommended a sentence of around 10 years, at the low end of the sentencing guidelines range, which she said could be served simultaneously with the New York sentence.
In arguing for the lesser sentence, Bonjean alleged Kelly, who is Black, was singled out for behavior that she said white rock stars have gotten away with for decades.
"None have been prosecuted and none will die in prison," she wrote.
Prosecutors acknowledged that a 25-year sentence in the Chicago case would be more time than even sentencing guidelines recommend. But they argued imposing a long sentence and instructing it be served only after the New York sentence was appropriate.
"A consecutive sentence is eminently reasonable given the egregiousness of Kelly's conduct," the filing argued. "Kelly's sexual abuse of minors was intentional and prolific."
Even if granted time off for good behavior, Kelly would be only be eligible for release if he serves 25 years after the New York sentence in the year 2066, the government's Thursday filing said.
It will be up to Judge Harry Leinenweber in Chicago to decide the crucial question of whether Kelly serves whatever sentence he imposes concurrently, simultaneously, with the New York sentence or consecutively.
Kelly accuser "Nia" says "I felt worthless. I felt foolish"
Kelly's accuser "Nia" personally read her own victim impact statement at Kelly's sentencing hearing.
"I felt giddy" meeting Kelly at age 15, Nia said.
"When I met you, I was a pleasant face."
"I was very anxious, and a nervous child"
Often teased for her skinny appearance. No mistake she looked like a child.
"I was over the moon happy" to meet Kelly.
"Wow, R. Kelly thinks I'm special."
Kelly arranged for her to go to Minnesota concert
"I felt like I was Cinderella going to the ball"
Waited for him backstage, but he never showed.
Didn't see him until the next morning at her motel room, when he told her to get undressed and molested her.
Later visited him at his Chicago recording studio.
"Once again you brought me along, and you groped me."
Eventually grew into a woman, with curvy figure, and Kelly was no longer interested in her.
"You were only interested in children"
For years "you made me feel there was something wrong with me."
"I felt worthless. I felt foolish."
Kelly accuser "Jane" says "Robert shattered me"
An attorney for Kelly's accuser, "Jane," who has said Kelly sexually abused her hundreds of times after becoming her godfather, starting when she was 14, read her victim impact statement.
"My hands begin to shake and my heart pounds in my chest" writing the statement, Jane wrote.
"All I can do is cry. I have lost my dignity due to Robert Kelly. I have lost my dreams due to Robert Kelly. I have lost my teenage years due to Robert Kelly."
"I almost lost my entire family due to suicidal thoughts caused by Robert Kelly."
Jane said she's still humiliated that people have seen videos of her being sexually abused by Kelly.
"I thought Robert loved me. To do the things he did, he in fact loathed me."
"I was only one of the girls/women to be abused by Robert."
"Sometimes I couldn't go to the bathroom without his permission."
"It's hard to believe that Robert had that much power over me."
"He had no remorse, and history has shown that there were women after me" who suffered the same fate.
"Robert shattered me."
"I will forever be the girl that R. Kelly pissed on."
"I have never had a loving romantic relationship with a man that lasted more than a year."
"Does anyone believe what happened to me was okay?"
"I cannot escape the psychological prison that Robert has put me in."
Says Kelly deserves to spend the rest of his natural life in prison.
Read the sentencing recommendation from R. Kelly prosecution
Prosecutors want the judge to add another 25 years on top of R. Kelly's current federal prison term. That would make his total time in prison 55 years, meaning he would be nearly 100 years old before he would be eligible to be released.
Read the sentencing recommendation from R. Kelly attorney
R. Kelly's attorneys are asking the judge to sentence him to 11 to 14 years. The sentence, they say, should be served at the same time as his current federal sentence.
