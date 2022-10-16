Eagles host Cowboys for showdown on Sunday Night Football

Eagles host Cowboys for showdown on Sunday Night Footballget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A weekend filled with Philadelphia sports ends with an NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles (5-0) will look to remain undefeated heading into the bye week.
Cooper Rush, who has the Cowboys at 4-1, will start in place of the injured Dak Prescott.
Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles offense will have their hands full with the Cowboys' defense, particularly their pass rush.
Dallas ranks second in the league in sacks with 20 on the season.
Micah Parsons leads the Cowboys with sacks with six, which is tied with several other players for first in the league.
But, the Eagles' offensive line is healthy this week heading into Week 6 to help them with the Cowboys' defensive front.
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Philly sports fans flying high into SNF against Cowboys
It's a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. On Saturday night, the Phillies advanced to the NLCS and on Sunday night the undefeated Eagles will take on Dallas at the Linc.
The city is electric and Birds fans have a lot to celebrate
Fans have really been on a high since Friday when the Phillies played their first home playoff game in 11 years.
Then came Saturday and with Fightins beating the Braves to move on to the NLCS. Philadelphia's sports faithful just carried the momentum into Sunday Night Football.
But right now, all eyes are on the Eagles as they take on their rival Cowboys under the prime time lights.
Fans who have weathered the highs and lows of Philly sports say it doesn't get any better than this.
And by the way, the Flyers have won their first two games to start the season and the Union are in the MLS cup playoffs, so really an Eagles win feels like the only acceptable way to finish off this winning weekend.