Watch CBS News

Live Updates: Eagles travel west to face Cardinals in Week 5

get the free app
  • link copied

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Gallen of Questions Podcast, Ep. 4: Doug Glanville and Sheil Kapadia talk Philly sports
Gallen of Questions Podcast, Ep. 4: Doug Glanville and Sheil Kapadia talk Philly sports 42:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After the Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals to advance to the NLDS, the Eagles have a chance to make Philadelphia teams undefeated against red birds this weekend. 

The Eagles will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with a chance to go 5-0 and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. 

Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles' offense, including tight end Dallas Goedert, could be in for a big day against Arizona. Philadelphia will be without starting left tackle Jordan Mailata and several others due to injuries. 

Led by quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are 2-2 after wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers. 

The game will also be the first time Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz will face his former team after being dealt last season. 

Follow our live blog below for updates. 

 

Former teammates link up during pregame

Former teammates Fletcher Cox and Zach Ertz linked up before kickoff. 

I'm sure Cox wasn't the only person Ertz talked with before the game against his former team. 

By Thomas Ignudo
 

Eagles inactives

The Eagles announced their inactives against the Cardinals: 

By Thomas Ignudo
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.