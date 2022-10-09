Live Updates: Eagles travel west to face Cardinals in Week 5

Live Updates: Eagles travel west to face Cardinals in Week 5get the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After the Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals to advance to the NLDS, the Eagles have a chance to make Philadelphia teams undefeated against red birds this weekend.
The Eagles will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with a chance to go 5-0 and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL.
Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles' offense, including tight end Dallas Goedert, could be in for a big day against Arizona. Philadelphia will be without starting left tackle Jordan Mailata and several others due to injuries.
Led by quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are 2-2 after wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.
The game will also be the first time Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz will face his former team after being dealt last season.
