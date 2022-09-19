Week 2: Eagles host Vikings in home opener for Monday Night Football showdown

Week 2: Eagles host Vikings in home opener for Monday Night Football showdownget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the day Eagles fans have been waiting months for -- the home opener. The Birds are back at Lincoln Financial Field, hosting the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 2 Monday Night Football showdown.
The Eagles didn't have the prettiest start in the season opener in Detroit, but they still managed to get the win. Tonight, The Birds will be surrounded by an electric atmosphere as thousands of Eagles fans will pack the Linc, which should help fire them up for a strong start.
