Eagles-Packers: Live updates and more

Eagles-Packers: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will host a desperate Green Bay Packers (4-7) team on Sunday night after edging the Colts, 17-16, last week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The game sets up as a get-right game for an Eagles offense that has struggled over the past two weeks. Jalen Hurts and his two wideouts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, could be in for big games against a Green Bay defense that's allowed a wideout to go over 100 receiving yards in three out of the past four games.
Brown dealt with a stomach bug on Thanksgiving, but head coach Nick Sirianni said he'll be ready to go against the Packers.
Miles Sanders could also be in for a big night against Green Bay's suspect rushing defense.
This isn't the same Aaron Rodgers led Packers team we've become accustomed to during his NFL career. He's playing through a thumb injury and clearly misses former Green Bay wideout Davante Adams.
Follow our live blog below for updates.