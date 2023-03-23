Discover Samsung spring sale: Today's best deals on Samsung TVs, phones and more

Discover Samsung spring sale: Today's best deals on Samsung TVs, phones and moreget the free app
Attention Samsung fans: Now is the perfect time to upgrade your phone, TV and kitchen appliances. Samsung is holding a huge week-long sale right now called the Discover Samsung event. It's the best time to get the latest Samsung tech at deep discounts.
Bookmark this page and come back all week as we share the latest and best deals on Samsung TVs, the best deals on Samsung smartphones, the best deals on Samsung washers and dryers and more as they are revealed. But don't delay: The Discover Samsung spring sales event ends tomorrow, Friday, March 24.
Save on the best-selling Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 during the Discover Samsung Sale
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale all week during the Discover Samsung spring event. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.
The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.
This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)
You can get the Galaxy Watch 5 for $250 now. Samsung is also offering enhanced trade-in credits if you have an older smartwatch to trade in.
Discover Samsung Deal of the Day: Save up to $735 on the Samsung Galaxy S23
The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.
The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy+ are on sale today during the Discover Samsung spring sale. Customers can save up to $735 with eligible trade-in and will recieve a free battery pack with purchase.
Samsung Galaxy S23 with free battery pack, $100 and up with eligible trade-in
Samsung Galaxy S23+ with free battery pack, $300 and up with eligible trade-in (reduced from $1,000)
For more Samsung smartphone deals during the Discover Samsung sale, check out our coverage of the best Samsung smartphone deals this week.
Today's best deals at the Discover Samsung spring sale
Samsung just unveiled another batch of daily deals as part of the Discover Samsung spring sales event Today you can score discounts on some of the newest Samsung smartphones, top appliances and more. The top deals for today include:
- Save up to $735 on and Samsung Galaxy S23 or 23+ and get a free battery pack
- Score a variety of Samsung smartphone and watch accessories for 50% off
- Save $600 on select Samsung Bespoke ultra capacity front load washers and dryers
- Save up to $3,500 on a 'The Terrace' outdoor TV bundled with a compatible soundbar
Of course, there are more than just daily deals during the Discover Samsung Spring sale.
Save up to $700 on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 today during the Discover Samsung deal
The Discover Samsung spring sale is in full swing, and today you can score a deep discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The folding smartphone offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.
The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).
Right now, you can get a $50 Samsung Credit with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. You can also get up to $700 in enhanced trade-in credits today when trading in an eligible device.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,100 and up with trade-in (reduced from $1,920)
Today's Discover Samsung Deals of the Day: Save on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, 'The Eero' and more
The Discover Samsung spring sales event continues today with more unbeatable daily deals. Today you can score discounts on popular TVs, smartphones and more. The top deals for Wednesday include:
- Save $150 on the 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity curved computer monitor
- Save up to $700 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with eligible trade-in and score a $50 Samsung Credit with purchase
- Save $750 the total capacity smart dial washer and the smart dial electric dryer
- Save up to $500 on the Samsung 'The Sero' rotating smart TV or 'The Serif' unibody I-shaped smart TV
Of course, there are more than just daily deals during the Discover Samsung Spring sale.
Save up to $465 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
One of today's Discover Samsung deals includes special savings on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone with up to $465 in enhanced trade-in credits.
The Samsung S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $935 and up with eligible trade-in (reduced from $1,200)
For more deals on Samsung smartphones, check out our roundup the best Samsung smartphone deals to shop today during the Discover Samsung sale.
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Score a top-rated computer monitor for $500
This Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor is great for work, gaming and streaming. And right now, it's on sale for $200 off during the Discover Samsung spring event.
The ultra-wide monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio, which is great for watching movies and working on design products. It also features HDR 10 for increased color accuracy.
34" Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor, $500 (reduced from $700)
For more deals on premium computer monitors during the Discover Samsung sale, check out our roundup of the best Samsung computer monitor deals.
Save over $1,000 on this Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer set
The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.
Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.
Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions.
Bespoke ultra-capacity front-load washer and electric dryer, $1,998 (regularly $3,000)
For more Discover Samsung deals, check out our our roundups of the best deals on TVs, the best deals on Samsung tablets and the best the best deals on washers and dryers during the Discover Samsung spring sale.
Save $400 on an extra large capacity washer today during the Discover Samsung sale
Looking for a great deal on a large capacity washer? Then, Samsung has the deal for you. This extra-large capacity washer is 5.5-cubic-feet. It can wash eight pounds of laundry in just 28 minutes. Its built-in water faucet lets you pre-treat soiled or heavily stained clothes. Scrub items right inside your washer, no laundry room sink needed.
This 4.5-star-rated laundry appliance features integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more. It's currently $400 off.
Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)
For more Discover Samsung deals, check out our our roundups of the best deals on TVs, the best deals on Samsung tablets and the best the best deals on washers and dryers during the Discover Samsung spring sale.
Discover Samsung sale: Save $1,000 on this rotating gaming screen
Today. Samsung is offering a rare opportunity to get a top-of-the-line 4K gaming monitor for $1,000 off. The Samsung Odyssey Ark features a 55-inch rotating display with stunning 4K resolution. It offers 1 millisecond response rate and 165 HZ refresh rate for gaming. The high-quality curved screen provides a truly immersive gaming experience.
55" Samsung Odyssey Ark rotating screen, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)
For more Discover Samsung deals, check out our our roundups of the best deals on TVs, the best deals on Samsung tablets and the best the best deals on washers and dryers during the Discover Samsung spring sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credits
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.
The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).
Right now, you can get a free memory upgrade with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. You can also get up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credits.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,220 and up with trade-in (reduced from $1,920)
Discover Samsung Deals of the Day: Save on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, washers and dryers and more
Today is Day 2 of the weeklong Discover Samsung sales event -- and Samsung has some exciting daily deals available now. You can score discounts on popular TVs, smartphones and more right now, including:
- Save $200 on the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity curved computer monitor
- Save up to $465 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with eligible trade-in
- Score select extra large capacity smart dryers and washers for $799
- Save $1,300 on a 75-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV
Of course, there is more than just daily deals during the Discover Samsung Spring sale.
Save on 'The Sero' rotating TV during the Discover Samsung spring sale event
"The Sero" rotating 4K TV will be $100 off all week at Samsung.
This Samsung TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).
43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)
For more savings during the Discover Samsung event, check out our roundup of the best deals on TVs and the best the best deals on ashers and dryers during the Discover Samsung spring sale.
The best deals during the first day of the Discover Samsung spring sale
The Discover Samsung spring sale is kicking off today with a ton of great deals on Samsung TVs, smartphones and more. There will be daily deals on different items each day as well as some weeklong deals to shop. The first batch of daily deals includes savings on the popular Samsung S23 Ultra, an 85-inch QLED smart TV, a washer and dryer set and more.
Our favorite deals of the day include:
- Save $600 on select Bespoke washers or dryers
- Save up to $850 on the Samsung S23 Ultra with enhanced trade-in credits
- Save $1,000 on the 55-inch Samsung rotating Odyssey Arc screen
- Get an 85-inch Samsung QLED TV for almost 50% off
For more savings during the Discover Samsung event, check out our roundup of the best deals on TVs and the best the best deals on washers and dryers during the Discover Samsung spring sale.
Discover Samsung Deal of the Day: Get $100 instant Samsung Credit and up to $750 instant trade-in credit with a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just came out last month -- but you can get it on sale today during the Discover Samsung event. The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200, with storage capacity options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Today only, you can score a free $100 Samsung Credit with purchase and enjoy up to $750 in instant trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible device.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with $100 Samsung Credit, $1,200 and up