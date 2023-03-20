Discover Samsung spring sale: Today's best deals on Samsung TVs, phones and more

Discover Samsung spring sale: Today's best deals on Samsung TVs, phones and moreget the free app
Attention Samsung fans: Now is the perfect time to upgrade your phone, TV and kitchen appliances. Samsung is holding a huge week-long sale, starting Monday, March 20, called the Discover Samsung event. It's the best time to get the latest Samsung tech at deep discounts.
Bookmark this page and come back all week as we share the latest and best deals on Samsung TVs, the best deals on Samsung smartphones, the best deals on Samsung washers and dryers -- and more -- as they are revealed.
The best deals during the first day of the Discover Samsung spring sale
The Discover Samsung spring sale is kicking off today with a ton of great deals on Samsung TVs, smartphones and more. There will be daily deals on different items each day as well as some weeklong deals to shop. The first batch of daily deals includes savings on the popular Samsung S23 Ultra, an 85-inch QLED smart TV, a washer and dryer set and more.
Our favorite deals of the day include:
- Save $600 on select Bespoke washers or dryers
- Save up to $850 on the Samsung S23 Ultra with enhanced trade-in credits
- Save $1,000 on the 55-inch Samsung rotating Odyssey Arc screen
- Get an 85-inch Samsung QLED TV for almost 50% off
For more savings during the Discover Samsung event, check out our roundup of the best deals on TVs and the best the best deals on ashers and dryers during the Discover Samsung spring sale.
Discover Samsung Deal of the Day: Get $100 instant Samsung Credit and up to $750 instant trade-in credit with a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just came out last month -- but you can get it on sale today during the Discover Samsung event. The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200, with storage capacity options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Today only, you can score a free $100 Samsung Credit with purchase and enjoy up to $750 in instant trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible device.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with $100 Samsung Credit, $1,200 and up