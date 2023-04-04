Chicago Decides: Voters head to polls in 2023 runoff elections

Chicago Decides: Voters head to polls in 2023 runoff electionsget the free app
Election Day is here for Chicago, with voters casting their ballots in the mayoral runoff, and 14 runoffs for City Council seats.
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson is facing off against former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in the race for mayor. It's the third consecutive mayoral election in Chicago that has gone to a runoff.
Voters also will be casting ballots in 14 City Council races, including nine open seats and five incumbents hoping to fend off challengers.
The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and we'll be following results as they come in this evening.
2023 Chicago Runoff Election Results
Follow below for updates during the day, for results after the polls close, and for reaction from the various campaigns.
Voter turnout so far
As of 9 a.m., there have been 304,090 total ballots cast. This represents 19.1% of Chicago votes, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
Voters ages 55 to 74 have been the highest voter turnout so far.
Find your polling place for Election Day on the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners website.
Issues reported at the polls
From equipment issues to ballot problems, issues are popping throughout the city as Election Day voting continues.
There have been 519 complaints made to the Board of Elections from Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday. So far, equipment issues have been the most reported with 165 reports. There have been 119 supply issues reported.
There have been 94 judge issues reported so far.
Check CBS 2's Election Problem Tracker to find out what's going on at your polling location. We will continue to provide live updates.
Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson casts vote
Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson has arrived at his polling location at the Lorraine Hansberry Apartments in Austin. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek is reporting live.
Polls are open in Chicago
The polls are open in Chicago.
Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas will cast their own ballots later this morning.
Vallas and Johnson on four key issues in the race for mayor
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov examined where both candidates for mayor stand on four key issues: public safety, revitalizing downtown, reversing the city's population loss, and how they plan to pay for their policy plans.
You can read her stories on those four issues from the mayor's race by clicking here.
Interviewing candidates in City Council runoff elections
Leading up to the April 4 runoff elections in Chicago, we are speaking with the aldermanic candidates on the ballot.
There are 14 races for City Council that are headed to runoffs, and CBS News Chicago reached out to all of the candidates for interviews as voters prepare to cast their ballots.
The 29th Ward, where incumbent Ald. Chris Taliaferro, a former police officer who chairs the City Council Committee on Public Safety, is facing off against businessman and community activist CB Johnson, CEO of the nonprofit Drug Free Westside, neither candidate agreed to an interview with CBS News Chicago.
We were able to hold interviews with all but two candidates in the other 13 wards with runoff elections. You can see all of those interviews by clicking here.
Johnson and Vallas face off at CBS 2 debate
One week before Election Day, Johnson and Vallas faced off in their final televised debate on CBS 2. You can watch the full debate below: