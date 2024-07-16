Prime Day live updates on today's lightning deals and best Amazon discounts
It's official -- Amazon Prime Day 2024 is on. The much-anticipated sales event started at midnight PT, and our shopping experts have found the best deals on tech, home, sports, back-to-school essentials and more. (We've got an eye on Amazon's competitors this Prime Day, too.) Read on to discover today's top deals, or tap the button below to shop all of Amazon's must-see Prime Day 2024 deals. Don't wait until the last minute -- the best Prime Day deals are selling out fast.
Not an Amazon Prime member yet? It's not too late to sign up now and get in on all of the best Amazon Prime deals today and tomorrow. Tap the button below to join. Membership is $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Promotions for new and returning Prime members may be available.
Get the Kyy 15" portable monitor for 48% off on day one of Prime Day
Originally $136, this portable monitor is now $70 for Prime members. To ensure the greatest savings, make sure you add the available $10 coupon before checkout.
The Kyy 15" portable monitor delivers stunning visuals. It has an advanced IPS screen with a 178-degree wide viewing angle and HDR, as well as surprisingly bright colors. Its eye-care features, including blue light reduction and flicker-free technology, are a great addition to its list of perks too.
Its ultra-slim profile, measuring just 0.3 inches and weighing a mere 1.7 pounds, makes it great for taking along with you to work on the go, but it also makes a good addition to your home setup as well, especially if you want a permanent second screen for your laptop.
The monitor comes with a scratch-proof smart cover made of PU leather, which not only protects the display but also doubles as a stand with two grooves for adjustable viewing angles. It can be used in both landscape and portrait modes, and its built-in speakers, and user-friendly menu control wheel sweeten the deal.
Save 32% on Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple's best sounding wireless earbuds are currently the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). Amazon has dropped the price on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for Amazon Prime Day, they're on sale for $169, which is a 32% price drop from their usual $249 price.
Our top pick in our 2024 Apple AirPods buyer's guide, these Apple earbuds include spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and impeccable noise-canceling technology. Featured in our six best wireless earbuds with spatial audio in 2024 roundup, this iteration of Apple's popular AirPods Pro offer touch controls on the stems, and you can choose between a USB Type-C or Lightning-compatible charging case.
These earbuds can be used for anything from a sweat session at the gym, to completely immersive music, TV and movie audio experiences.
Woah: Save 71% on the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Robot
If you're in search of shiny floors, the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot is for you. While many robot vacuums clean hard wood floors, this model comes with a special solution to add shine to your floors. You can save 71% on this Amazon Prime Day deal, which cuts the price to $118.
It uses a two-tank cleaning system to both vacuum and mop your floors. Its dry vacuum cleaning mode uses dual spinning edge brushes and a rotating brush roll with suction up to 1500 Pa, so you can sweep up debris before deploying the mop. The mop portion uses rotating, replaceable mop pads to clean tile, linoleum and sealed hard floors.
While there are few smart components to this mop and vacuum hybrid, it does feature a soft surface avoidance feature that keeps it from bumping into chairs, tables and other obstacles.