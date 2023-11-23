Walmart has a must-see Thanksgiving day Black Friday Samsung TV deal: Get a 55" television for under $300

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to shop for a new TV -- just about all the best TVs of 2023 are on sale. One of the most popular TV deals this year can be found at Walmart, where you can get a new 55-inch Samsung TV for less than $300, and a new 65-inch Samsung for under $400.

Some of Walmart's best Black Friday TV deals have already sold out, so grab one of these television while you still can. You can choose in-store pickup on Friday or have your TV delivered straight to your door for free.

Samsung 55" TU690T 4K smart TV: $298 ($50 off)

Walmart

This Samsung Class TU690T Crystal 4K TV, which comes is the popular 55-inch display size, is currently on sale at Walmart this Black Friday for $50 off, so you'll pay a mere $298 for it. This TV can be a nice addition to a child's bedroom, guest room, or any other room in your home that would benefit from a 55-inch, 4K smart TV. This one offers a 60Hz refresh rate and runs using the Tizen operating system.

When watching this TV, you will see the blacks and whites continuously fine-tuned to provide enhanced contrast using Samsung's Direct Lit LED technology. Located behind the screen are rows of LEDs that bring plenty of color and brightness to whatever shows, movies and sports you're watching.

Upgrade to a 65" Samsung UDH 4K smart TV for $100 more

Have a bigger sized room, or just want a bigger TV to watch all that NFL football this season? Walmart is offering a Black Friday deal on the 65-inch Samsung TU690T television model above. It has all the same features, just in a larger size.

Grab this TV while it's still in stock at Walmart's Black Friday sale.

Go even bigger with a 75" Samsung for $648 ($100 off)

Walmart

Upgrade your TV room into a home theater, complete with a 75-inch, 4K UHD (2160p) smart TV by Samsung. For a very limited time, Walmart has slashed the price of this mega-size TV to just $648 -- that's a Black Friday savings of $100.

Among many other features, this TV offers excellent AI-based upscaling, so when you're watching non-4K native content, the TV will do a nice job upgrading it to near 4K quality. We're also fans of the TV's Gaming Hub. It allows you to play popular console games without connecting a gaming console. And thanks to the Motion Xcelerator feature, you can xperience smooth motion and improved clarity when watching high-intensity sports, movies, and games.

Looking for another great 75-inch TV deal? Check out Walmart's Black Friday deal on this 75-inch Vizio 4K TV -- it's less than $500, while supplies last.

Related content on CBS Essentials