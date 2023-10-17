December seems like a weird time to buy an ice cream maker, but this No. 1 bestseller is on sale at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The calendar may say December, but any month is a good month for ice cream. If you want to make up fun frozen treats at home this holiday, we love and recommend the TikTok-famous Ninja Creami ice cream maker (NC300 model).

It's a bit different than traditional ice cream makers, but that's not a bad thing -- it adds extra creaminess to your frozen desserts. From healthy protein ice cream to fruity sorbets and unique cereal-inspired concoctions, social media users used this top-rated ice cream maker to create all sorts of fun flavors this year. For the holiday season, use to it make peppermint mocha or candy cane-flavored ice cream treats.

Now that the weather has cooled, you can save big on this Ninja ice cream maker. Walmart is offering it right now for just $169, a savings of $30. Not only is this a fun addition to your own kitchen, but it's also a great holiday gift for the ice cream fanatic or chef in your life.

Ninja Creami ice cream maker: $169 at Walmart

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker is really easy to use. First, you mix up the ingredients ahead of time and put them in your freezer overnight. Once its solid, you put your frozen mix into the Ninja Creami. Its powerful blades will turn it into a creamy frozen dessert in minutes. One-touch programming makes it easy to choose between different types of treats, such as ice creams, sorbets, milkshakes and more. A respin function lets you add even more creaminess, if desired. We like the mix-in feature that makes it easy to add bits of Oreo, nuts, chopped up candy bars and more.

Another great feature: The container, lids and paddle are all top-rack dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze. After all, the faster you clean up your ice cream maker, the faster you can make ice cream again!

"I'm in love with something I thought was a total waste of money," says one Walmart reviewer. "Try making just plain vanilla. Best I have ever had in my life."

"You can make so many different things!" says another reviewer. "My current favorite is watermelon margarita, watermelon chunks, diced strawberries, limeade, triple sec, and tequila. Freeze overnight and spin on sorbet for a perfect margarita slushie."

Rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

