How to watch the France vs. USA Olympic men's soccer game today

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States shoots the ball during a game between Bolivia and USMNT at AT&T Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The Paris Summer Olympic games officially begins on Friday, but fans can get a jump start on Olympic competition with an epic men's soccer game as the USMNT faces France today.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the France vs. USA men's soccer game today.

When are the 2024 Summer Olympic Games?

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from Friday, July 26, 2024, through Sunday, August 11, 2024. Soccer fans will get a jump start on the festivities when the USMNT faces France today.

How to watch the France vs. USA men's soccer game today

The France vs. USA Men's soccer game will be played at Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 3 pm ET (12 pm PT). The game will broadcast on USA Network and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the France vs. USA men's soccer game without cable

While many cable packages include USA Network and the other channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympics, it's easy to watch today's game if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

In addition to major sporting events like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC and sports airing on USA Network. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $8 per month. An annual plan is available for $80 per year (best value). You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock's Olympic coverage will include "multi-view" options in which fans can curate their viewing journey, choosing the Olympic events they are most interested in watching.

Peacock will air exclusive coverage of PGA Tour events, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 events.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

If you don't have cable TV that includes USA Network, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's game is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to network-aired Olympic events NFL football airing on NBC, Fox and ABC (where available) and NFL Network with its Orange + Blue plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That Orange + Blue plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a $25 off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $35. Sports fans may want to up their coverage with the Sports Extra plan, which costs $11 per month, and includes Golf Channel among others. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can also catch today's game on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the Tour de France, and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Summer Olympics- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Olympic events, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the 2024 Summer Olympics and more top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

2024 Summer Olympic Games schedule: Key dates

Tim Ream #13 of United States watches the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America group C match between the United States and Uruguay at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 1, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Below are key dates for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. For a full broadcast schedule of all events, including the opening and closing ceremonies, tap here.

Key dates for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games

Olympic Village Opens: July 13

Torch Relay in Paris: July 20 - July 26

Gymnastics: July 27 - August 5

Swimming: July 27 - August 4

Track and Field: August 1 - August 11

Breaking: August 9 and 10

Basketball: July 28 - August 9

Soccer: July 24 - August 10

Cycling (Track): August 1 - August 5

Volleyball: July 28 - August 11

Closing Ceremony: August 11

2024 Summer Olympics: Men's soccer format

16 teams were drawn into four groups of four nations. The Group winners and runners-up will advance to the knockout rounds. The knockout rounds will include extra time and penalties if necessary, and will include quarterfinals, semifinals, a bronze medal match and a gold/silver medal match.

Group A

France U23

United States U23

Guinea U23

New Zealand U23

Group B

Argentina U23

Morocco U23

Iraq U23

Ukraine U23

Group C

Uzbekistan U23

Spain U23

Egypt U23

Dominican Republic U23

Group D

Japan U23

Paraguay U23

Mali U23

Israel U23

2024 Summer Olympics: Team USA men's soccer schedule

Below is the schedule for Team USA men's soccer competitions at the Paris Summer Olympics. All USMNT games at the Paris Olympics will air on USA Network or stream on Peacock and the platforms featured above.

All times Eastern

Group Stage (Group A)

Wednesday, July 24

France vs. United States, 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

New Zealand vs. United States, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

United States vs. Guinea, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Aug. 2

Match 26: Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A, 9 a.m.

Semifinals

Monday, Aug. 5

Match 30: Winners of Match 26 vs. Winners of Match 28, midday ET

Bronze Medal Match

Thursday, Aug. 8

Losers of Match 29 vs. Losers of Match 30, 11 a.m. ET

Gold/Silver Medal Match

Friday, Aug. 9