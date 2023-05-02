CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Star Wars Day coming up on Thursday, May 4, you may be wondering how to watch every Star Wars movie or where to get started on the top-rated Star Wars series available. Luckily, Disney+ makes it easy, because every single film (and television series) from the Star Wars cinematic universe is available on Disney's premiere streaming platform. This isn't just some Jedi mind trick, either. Sign up for Disney+ today, with plans that start at $8 a month.

How to celebrate Star Wars Day:

Still confused? Don't worry, young padawan. If you want to watch all the Star Wars content that Disney+ has to offer, we have a step-by-step guide to get you started so you can have the perfect, all-day Star Wars movie marathon experience. If you prefer the dark side, you can let the fun spill all the way into Saturday, May 6, which is sometimes lovingly referred to as 'Sith Day.'

A guide to watching every Star Wars movie

Disney+

Sign up for Disney+. If you're not already a Disney+ subscriber, you'll need to sign up for the service. Plans start at $8 a month for the ad-supported Disney+ service on its own, or the premium standalone Disney+ model for $11 a month. But if you're interested in a streaming platform bundle, this is one of the best ones out there. You can get Hulu and Disney+ with ads for $10 a month, Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ with ads for $13 a month, or the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle without ads for $20 a month. Get Disney+ today starting at $8 a month Sign up for Disney+, $8 a month and up Find the Star Wars section. Once you're logged into Disney+, navigate to the Star Wars section. This should be easily accessible from the homepage, but you can also search for "Star Wars" in the search bar. Start with the prequels. If you want to watch the Star Wars movies in chronological order, start with the prequels. This includes "The Phantom Menace," "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith." Watch the original trilogy. After you've finished the prequels, move on to the original trilogy, which many consider to be the best movies to this day. Start with "A New Hope," then "The Empire Strikes Back" and finally "Return of the Jedi." End with the sequels. Finally, you can watch the newest sequels to the original Star Wars trilogy. In order, watch "The Force Awakens," "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker." Watch the spin-offs. If you're still craving more Star Wars content, Disney+ also has several spin-off movies and TV shows to choose from. These include "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story" but also esteemed shows like "The Mandalorian," "Andor," "The Book of Boba Fett" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Plus, you know Disney+ has the classic animated series "Star Wars: Clone Wars," as well as new series like "Star Wars: Visions," "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" and "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures."

That's it! With Disney+, you can easily stream every Star Wars movie and spin-off series, making it the perfect way to celebrate Star Wars Day on Thursday. May the fourth (and the force) be with you.

