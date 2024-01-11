Everything you need to know about Peacock: how much does it cost, which NFL playoff games are on Peacock and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions runs onto the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions beat the Rams 24-23. Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

To say this weekend's NFL Wild Card game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs was a ratings hit would be an understatement. The Peacock-exclusive Dolphins vs. Chiefs game was the most streamed NFL game in history with over 23 million people tuning in. Looking ahead to the NFL Divisional playoff, there's more Peacock on the horizon as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Detroit Lions.

Whether you want to catch the terrific Buccaneers vs. Lions game, rewatch "The Office," check out the new dating show "Couple to Throuple," or the reality sensation "The Traitors," there's never been more top-tier content on Peacock.

With so much quality content that you can view on Peacock, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the streaming service before you subscribe.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service brought to you by NBC/Universal. Peacock offers subscribers live streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC, Big Ten football, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). The streamer hosts 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock airs NFL matchups airing live on NBC (that's Sunday Night Football and special NFL regular season and special NFL playoff Saturday games).

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows.

Subscribers get access to Peacock's massive library of recorded content, plus Peacock originals including "Poker Face" and "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip."

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock offers two subscription tiers. Peacock Premium, the streamer's most popular plan, costs $6 per month (or $60 for an annual subscription).

Peacock Premium Plus is a terrific alternative for viewers who want to watch without ads. A subscription to Peacock Premium Plus is $11.99 per month (or pay $119.99 for the year and save 17%).

Peacock Premium vs. Peacock Premium Plus: How to choose a plan

Now that you know what's on Peacock, it's important to know which plan to choose. Peacock Premium is the streamer's most popular subscription tier.

With Peacock Premium, you'll get:

Stream 80,000+ hours of the best in TV, movies, and sports including NFL Sunday Night Football, exclusive NFL games airing only on Peacock, every season of the hit NBC sitcom "The Office", top-tier sports content and more.

Peacock originals like "The Traitors" and "Dr. Death"

Current NBC and Bravo programming.

Level up to Peacock Premium Plus and you'll get:

Everything included in Peacock Premium.

No ads (with some exclusions).

Select titles can be downloaded and watched offline (terrific for travelers).

Your can stream your local NBC affiliate, 24/7.

Students save 67% on Peacock

In addition to Peacock's steep discount on its Premium plan, students can also save even more on Peacock. Get Peacock Premium for $1.99 per month for 12 months and watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions game on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT), plus all the terrific NBC and Bravo comedies, sports and reality shows now streaming on Peacock.

You'll need an annual student verification to take advantage of this A+ student discount.

What are the best shows on Peacock?

Season 2 of "The Traitors" premieres Jan. 12, 2024 on Peacock. Euan Cherry via Getty Images

There's no shortage of great shows to watch on Peacock. If you're not sure on where to get started, here are a few of our top picks, including a selection of new releases.

The Traitors (Season 2): Similar to the party game "Mafia," this reality TV competition show separates contestants into two groups: Faithfuls and Traitors. To win the prize, the Faithfuls must discover the identities of the traitors and vote them out of the game before they themselves are eliminated. Season 2 contestants include reality TV superstars Parvati Shallow ("Survivor"), Dan Gheesling ("Big Brother") and Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio ("The Challenge"). It premiered Jan. 12, 2024.

Similar to the party game "Mafia," this reality TV competition show separates contestants into two groups: Faithfuls and Traitors. To win the prize, the Faithfuls must discover the identities of the traitors and vote them out of the game before they themselves are eliminated. Season 2 contestants include reality TV superstars Parvati Shallow ("Survivor"), Dan Gheesling ("Big Brother") and Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio ("The Challenge"). It premiered Jan. 12, 2024. Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman: This Peacock documentary follows the life of doctor Paolo Macchiarini, a surgeon who gained fame for his revolutionary and near miraculous organ transplants. But the supposed successes were a lie.

This Peacock documentary follows the life of doctor Paolo Macchiarini, a surgeon who gained fame for his revolutionary and near miraculous organ transplants. But the supposed successes were a lie. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy: Watch some of the most iconic Real Housewives return for a trip to St. Barths that's sure to be filled with plenty of fights and drama. Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Kristen Taekman star.

Watch some of the most iconic Real Housewives return for a trip to St. Barths that's sure to be filled with plenty of fights and drama. Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Kristen Taekman star. Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie: Tony Shalhoub reprises his role as OCD-stricken investigator Monk as he tries to get his stepdaughter (Caitlin McGee) out of a jam.

Tony Shalhoub reprises his role as OCD-stricken investigator Monk as he tries to get his stepdaughter (Caitlin McGee) out of a jam. The Office: It's hard to go wrong with a rewatch of the classic NBC sitcom "The Office," Starring Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson and a cast of now-ubiquitous stars, the mocumentary comedy makes us laugh, cry and -- yes -- cringe harder than we've ever cringed.



How to watch Peacock

With a Peacock subscription, you'll have the freedom to watch your favorite sports, TV shows and movies when and how you want, on the device of your choice. You can download the Peacock app on your phone or download the Peacock app to your Smart TV. Peacock is also supported on Fire TV and Fire TV devices, Apple TV, Roku, and major video gaming consoles, including the PS5 and new Meta VR device.

You can also watch Peacock content on Peacock.com.

The NFL playoffs heat up this weekend with the Divisional Round. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions game will air on NBC, it will also stream on Peacock. The Buccaneers vs. Lions game will be played Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Can I cancel Peacock after watching the Buccaneers vs. Lions game?

There are no long-term contracts with Peacock, so you can unsubscribe at any time.