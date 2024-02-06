The four best TVs for watching the big NFL game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For sports fans looking to upgrade their TV with an eye on the Super Bowl, there are a few important things to look for. Pick a screen size large enough to provide an immersive viewing experience, but not too large to fit into the right room. We recommend at least a 65-inch screen, although larger is certainly better.

Next, the display. OLED tech offers the best detail, with bright and accurate colors, but these TVs tend to cost a bit more. Mini-LED technology is also very impressive.

Third: Resolution. A 4K resolution TV is an absolute must, but if you want to splurge, consider an 8K resolution TV that uses AI to upscale 4K content to near 8K quality. Watching the Super Bowl on an 8K TV will be unparalleled.

You also want a TV with a high refresh rate (120Hz or faster) if you want to catch fast action with no blur, pixelation or stuttering. We also recommend a maximum brightness of at least 800 to 1,000 nits, along with a wide viewing angle. These features ensure that everyone in a room can catch every frame, regardless of the ambient light in the room or where people are sitting. Other features to seek out include high-quality sound and a voice-activated remote.

The best TVs for watching Super Bowl LVIII

You have until Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 pm (EST) to install a TV ideal for watching live sports. Our team of in-house consumer technology experts has selected these four TVs as being among the very best options.

Best TV for watching the Super Bowl overall: Sony Bravia 65" Class A95L OLED 4K TV (2023)

Amazon

Display Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV

As part of Sony's premium Bravia XR smart TV lineup, you can expect superior picture and sound quality from the 65-inch version of the XR A95L. (A 55-inch and 77-inch version of this TV are also available.) All take advantage of Sony's Cognitive Processor XR to deliver bright and accurate colors, with pure blacks and bright whites.

You get 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Also integrated into this TV is an advanced Sony sound system that supports Dolby Atmos using two built-in speakers and two subwoofers. And to take full advantage of the smart TV features, the GoogleTV OS is at your disposal. This gives you quick and easy access to all of the popular streaming networks (although some, like Paramount+ for watching the Super Bowl, require a paid subscription).

The Sony XR A95L features a slim and minimalist design that draws your eyes to the screen, where billions of colors form a clear, vibrant and smooth image. While native 4K content looks amazing, this TV does an excellent job with AI upscaling to present lower-resolution content with decent detail. Like all OLED TVs, this one also does a nice job minimizing unwanted glare and reflections.

And to make high-action live sports (including the Super Bowl) look smooth and detailed, the A95L offers a 120Hz refresh rate. At the moment, this is one of the very best OLED TVs you'll find.

Best budget TV for watching the Super Bowl: Hisense 65" Class U8 Series Mini-LED 4K TV (2023)

Amazon

Display Type: Mini-LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV

Falling into the mid-priced range, the Hisense U8 is available in five sizes -- from 55 inches up to a massive 100 inches. The TV uses mini-LED technology to deliver excellent detail, brightness and color. You get a maximum screen brightness of 1,500 nits, plus Quantum Dot technology that can display more than 1 billion shades of color. The U8 also supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive and HLG -- allowing for accurate colors, really deep blacks and bright whites.

Even without adding a soundbar or surround sound system, this TV gives you a five speaker, 2.1.2 channel sound system that supports Dolby Atmos. The speaker system can generate up to 50 watts of audio power.

When it comes to watching live sports and high-action movies, it's the up-to-144Hz refresh rate and the local dimming technology from the mini-LEDs that bring the programming to life. It's all powered using the GoogleTV OS, which makes it easy to find whatever you're in the mood to watch, from any of the streaming services you subscribe to (including Paramount+ for watching the Super Bowl).

Other features built into this TV include Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit compatibility, Apple AirPlay, Chromecast, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, an Ethernet port, four HDMI ports, two USB ports and a digital audio outlet port. The TV comes with a voice remote.

Best deal on a 65" TV for watching the Super Bowl: LG 65-inch Class UQ7570

Amazon

Display Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Operating System: WebOS 22

For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of this 2022 edition LG 65-inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K smart TV by 32%, which brings its price down to just $427. This represents a $203 savings.

What you can expect from this 65-inch 4K smart TV (with 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution) is a clear and vibrant picture, smooth action and user friendly menu navigation thanks to the WebOS operating system. By taking advantage of LG's proprietary a5 Gen5 AI processor, non-4K resolution content will be upscaled in real-time to as close to 4K resolution as possible.

This LG TV offers a specialty Filmmaker Mode (for watching motion pictures), along with the Game Optimizer feature (which allows the TV to automatically tweak its settings during gaming session). Of course, you get easy access to all of the streaming services you subscribe to, but because it's an LG TV, you also get free and unlimited access to more than 300 LG channels that offer all sorts live and on-demand programming.

The TV supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to accept voice commands, but only if you purchase the optional LG Magic Remote. As for sound, the UQ7570 is equipped with down firing, 20-watt stereo speakers. At its current sale price, the LG UQ7570 offers a great value.

Best premium 8K TV for watching the Super Bowl: Samsung 65" Neo QLED 8K TV (QN900C)

Samsung

Display Type: Neo QLED | Resolution: 8K | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Operating System: Tizen

The Samsung 65-inch Class Neo QLED 8K TV is truly a premium smart TV. In this case, you get an extremely thin display with no visible bezel. It uses Quantum Matrix Pro technology, mini-LEDs and more than 33 million pixels to deliver a picture quality that's unparalleled by any of Samsung's other TV offerings.

The TV's Neural Quantum Processor 8K does an amazing job upscaling non-native 8K content using a vast palette of vibrant and accurate colors. The anti-reflective display also offers a very wide viewing angle. And for sound, the TV supports Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.

Regardless of what content you watch, the Samsung 65-inch Class Neo QLED 8K TV creates detailed and smooth viewing that offers a stunning preview of what TV will become. If you're planning to watch the Super Bowl from a TV at home, this is the TV you want.

The 8K resolution technology, combined with the 120Hz refresh rate, showcase more detailed and smoother action than what's ever before been possible on a consumer television. A 65-inch, 65-inch and 85-inch version of the QN900C is currently available.

Need more help choosing a new TV?

