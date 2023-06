Sugarhill Gang look back on "Rapper's Delight" Hip-hop an art form that spent its first six years under the mainstream radar, being played at parties and clubs in and around the city, until the very first single, "Rapper's Delight," was recorded in 1979. It's an unlikely story behind that song that changed everything, as CBS New York's Maurice DuBois discovered when he sat down with its original recording artists, the members of The Sugarhill Gang.