Major League Baseball starts 2023 season amid new rule changes aimed at speeding up the game The new baseball season is here, with all 30 major league teams playing for the first time since 1968. Debuting this season will be several substantial rule changes, including bigger bases, a pitch clock, and a ban on the defensive shift, all in the name of speeding up the game. Kris Van Cleave travelled to Arizona to see how players, coaches and fans feel about the changes.