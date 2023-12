Lawsuit claims Laundries knew Gabby Petito was "gone" 13 days before she was reported missing Gabby Petito's family allege her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, told his parents that she was "gone" nearly two weeks before she was reported missing and that he needed a lawyer. Petito was found dead in 2021 after disappearing on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports.