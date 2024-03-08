Watch CBS News

Doctors say music can help dementia patients

More than 6 million Americans are living with dementia, and while there is no cure, doctors say patients can be helped by music. CBS New York's Steve Overmyer shows us how melodies help bridge the past to the present in this Snapshot New York.
