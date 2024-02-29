Watch CBS News

Comedy world mourns the loss of Richard Lewis

Standup comedy star and actor Richard Lewis, currently starring in the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has passed away at 76 after a heart attack. Remembered as 'The Prince of Pain," Lewis' humor left a mark on comedy.
