Watch CBS News

Broadway dance legend Baayork Lee

Baayork Lee was a child of the stage, whose first role, at age five, was in "The King and I" with Yul Brynner in 1951. Since then, she danced for George Balanchine in his production of "The Nutcracker," and appeared in such acclaimed Broadway shows as "Flower Drum Song," "Golden Boy" with Sammy Davis Jr., "Promises, Promises," and "A Chorus Line." Lee, now in her late 70s, talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about her lifelong love of being a Broadway trouper, and about co-founding the National Asian Artists Project for aspiring performers, helping raise more Broadway babies than she can count.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.