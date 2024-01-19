Watch CBS News

Bald eagle rescued from Long Island roadway

A motorist spotted the bald eagle get hit by a truck's side mirror and then sit helplessly in the meridian of route 112. The Strong Island Animal Rescue League was able to carry the eagle to safety, but it is unable to fly due to a damaged pupil.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.