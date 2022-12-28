Watch CBS News

A closer look at plans to reimagine the BQE

New York City recently announced it's taking steps to reimagine the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. Preliminary design concepts show a modernized space and safety upgrades for cars and pedestrians. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook digs into the plan.
