1 million refugees have fled Ukraine

The U.N. says 1 million refugees, including 500,000 children, have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries. Roughly 1 million more people are displaced in Ukraine, trying to seek shelter from the destruction. Chris Livesay reports.
