Tony Tantillo joined CBS2 in 2000 as a food expert and contributes to "CBS2's News at Noon," "CBS2's News at 5PM" and "CBS2 News Sunday." His "Fresh Grocer" segments have been featured on news broadcasts in major metro markets since 1993.

Follow @FreshGrocer

Tantillo's segments are highly entertaining and informative. He gives tips about storage and preparation, plus valuable nutritional information. He teaches consumers how to recognize produce that might be too costly, of poor quality, or not yet at the peak of freshness. As a consumer advocate, he emphasizes "selection first" - encouraging all of us to think of quality, value and nutritional benefits when selecting our favorite produce. Tantillo discusses how to ensure that after selecting your produce of choice, the vitamins and minerals remain at their peak the whole time they are in your home, from purchase to the final preparation. Helping to maintain a healthy America is incredibly important to Tantillo. He takes the time to help educate children all over the country about how vital it is to eat healthy.

Tantillo began his broadcasting career at KPIX-TV, the CBS owned station in San Francisco, where he still contributes reports. He can also be seen weekly on KCBS-TV Los Angeles, KYW-TV Philadelphia, WBBM-TV Chicago and KDKA-TV Pittsburgh, and heard over 100 radio stations nationwide.

Born in Sicily, Tantillo moved to San Francisco at the age of five and grew up working with his father in the southern San Francisco produce markets and later in his family's successful produce business.

He resides in New York with his wife and their three children.