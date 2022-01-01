Mark G. Peters is the Urban Affairs Expert at WCBS-TV (CBS2) and WLNY-TV (Channels 10/55) in New York.

Peters joined CBS2 and WLNY 10/55 after serving as the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Investigation from 2014 to 2018. While in this role, Peters supervised the 700-person law enforcement agency responsible for investigating corruption, waste, fraud and abuse by city agencies, city workers and private entities that do business with the city.

During Peters' tenure at the agency, DOI exposed false reporting of lead paint testing at NYCHA; the failure of the NYPD to properly investigate sexual assault; and significant concerns about the operations of agencies responsible for child welfare, homelessness and Rikers Island.

Prior to working with the DOI, Peters was a partner at an international law firm, Edwards Wildman Palmer from 2010 to 2014. He was also tasked with reviewing and reforming the New York Liquidation Bureaus' agency practices as the Special Deputy Superintendent in Charge from 2007 to 2009.

From 1999 to 2004, Peters worked in the New York State Attorney General's Office as Chief of the Public Integrity Unit and Deputy Chief of the Civil Rights Bureau reporting directly to the Deputy Attorney General for the Criminal Division. He also worked as a Children's Rights, Inc., Senior Staff Attorney in 1995. While in this role, he conducted investigation of various foster care systems through the United States.

Early in his career, Peters tried cases, argued appeals and managed litigation on behalf of various state agencies. Peters graduated from the University of Michigan Law School, J.D., magna cum laude and received his B.A. magna cum laude from Brown University.