Kevin Rincon is a general assignment reporter who joined CBS2 in January 2019.

Kevin was born in the Bronx and raised in Newark. As a first generation American he learned to speak English listening to all-news radio. That motivated his drive to pursue a career in news.

In 2010, Kevin graduated from Quinnipiac University with a degree in journalism, and a minor in fine arts. He began his professional career in radio as a freshman in college working as a production assistant, writer, and reporter at WQUN-AM in Hamden.

By his junior year at Quinnipiac, Kevin worked as an overnight radio anchor at WTIC-AM in Hartford, Conn. In all he completed over half a dozen internships while finishing his coursework.

Soon after graduating he took a job in Jacksonville, Florida, as a reporter and anchor at WOKV-AM/FM. He contributed to several Edward. R. Murrow and AP awards. He covered Florida politics, the end of NASA's space program and worked as a Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the NFL Network's SiriusXM station.

In 2012, Kevin helped launch WNEW-FM, a CBS Radio station in Washington, D.C. In addition to his general assignment reporting, he covered Capitol Hill, and the Supreme Court.

A few years later he returned home to NYC where he joined 1010 WINS as a reporter and anchor. It was the station that taught him how to speak English.

In 2015, he left to help launch another new radio station, this time on SiriusXM for FOX News. He was their afternoon drive time anchor and breaking news reporter. He was also a politics reporter covering the 2016 election from start to finish.

Kevin returned to local news in 2018 when he joined WCBS 880 as an anchor/reporter. While there he started his transition to TV, freelancing at CBS2 before becoming a staff reporter.

During his time at CBS2, Rincon has covered the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration and its impact in the NYC area, several elections and severe weather.

Kevin lives in New Jersey with his wife and two kids. When he's not working, he plays ice hockey and is an avid Liverpool fan.

Finally, being of Venezuelan and Portuguese descent, he enjoys food and is always open to recommendations.