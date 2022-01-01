Jessi Mitchell joined the CBS2 team as a multi-skilled journalist in October 2021, focusing her reporting in Harlem.

Jessi spent two years in the CBS News Atlanta bureau, where she covered major breaking news stories like the Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville, the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, and natural disasters including deadly flooding, tornadoes and hurricanes.

Prior to joining CBS News, Jessi spent seven years as a multimedia journalist and anchor in Oklahoma City, Colorado Springs, and Columbus, Georgia. Her time in local news sparked a passion for helping others through storytelling, highlighting issues affecting minority communities, homeless populations, and domestic violence survivors.

Jessi was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Atlanta. She attended Hampton University on a full academic scholarship. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish.

Jessi is an active member of SGI-USA, the most diverse Buddhist community in the United States. She is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, a contributor to the Women In Golf Foundation and the Hampton University Alumni Association. She also serves on the Board of Advisors for Hampton's Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications.

She is an avid sneaker collector and golfer and loves taking long walks with her dog Scotty.