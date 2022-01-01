Elise Finch is an Emmy Award-winning meteorologist who joined the CBS2 weather team in April 2007. Ms. Finch came to CBS from NBC where she served as a meteorologist for the "Early Today Show," MSNBC and NBC Weather Plus.

Prior to NBC, Ms. Finch was the weekend weather anchor at the CBS affiliate in Phoenix, Arizona. Before that, she was an anchor and reporter at the CBS and FOX affiliates in Youngstown, Ohio, and the ABC affiliate in Austin, Minnesota. Finch started her career in television behind the scenes at E! Entertainment Television, where she served as a production coordinator for special projects and live events.

Finch was raised in Mount Vernon, New York, and graduated from Mount Vernon High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University where she received one of the prestigious President's Awards. She went on to earn a Master of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University. Ms. Finch completed the Broadcast Meteorology Program at Mississippi State University and holds the seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society.

Finch enjoys taking part in community events. She has emceed events for the Alzheimer's Association of Greater New Jersey, the Westchester Library System, the Mount Vernon High School Hall of Fame and also JDRF Walk for a Cure. Ms. Finch is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the American Meteorological Society. She lives in Westchester County.