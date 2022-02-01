Award-winning broadcast journalist Dr. Max Gomez rejoined CBS New York as a medical reporter in June 2007.

The recipient of numerous journalism awards, Dr. Gomez has received seven New York Emmy Awards, two Philadelphia Emmys, a UPI honor for Best Documentary for a report on AIDS, and an Excellence in Time of Crisis Award from New York City after September 11. In addition, Dr. Gomez received national television journalism awards from the National Marfan Foundation and from the Leukemia Society of America for his report on two twin girls from Long Island, both suffering from Leukemia, who got bone marrow transplants from their 7-year-old sister. He was also named the American Health Foundation's Man of the Year and was a NASA Journalist-In-Space semi-finalist in 1986.

Dr. Gomez has served on the national board of directors for the American Heart Association, the Princeton Alumni Weekly and the Partnership for After School Education. He also mentors undergraduate journalism and medical students and physicians who are interested in medical journalism.

Dr. Gomez has been on the board of advisers for the Science Writers Fellowship at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Mass.; the Hope and Heroes Children's Cancer Fund at the Children's Hospital of New York; is a member of the honorary board of the Long Island Chapter of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America; and served as the grand marshal of the Multiple Sclerosis Walk for over a decade. Dr. Gomez is also the co-author of "The Healing Cell: How the Greatest Revolution in Medical History is Changing Your Life", a primer on the numerous uses of adult stem cells in treating and curing diseases. It includes an introductory message from Pope Benedict XVI. He also co-authored "The Prostate Health Program: A Guide to Preventing and Controlling Prostate Cancer," which explains how an innovative program consisting of diet, exercise and lifestyle changes may prevent prostate cancer.

Previously, Dr. Gomez served as Health and Science Editor for WNBC-TV.

Gomez joined WNBC-TV in 1997 after serving as the medical reporter/health editor for WCBS-TV from 1994 to 1997. Prior to that, he was the health and science editor for KYW-TV in Philadelphia and the health and science reporter/editor for WNEW-TV.

A native of Havana, Cuba, Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish. He graduated cum laude from Princeton University, with a Ph.D. from the Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He was also a N.I.H. Postdoctoral Fellow at New York's Rockefeller University. Dr. Gomez resides in New York City.