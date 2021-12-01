

Dave Carlin serves as a reporter for CBS2 News and covers breaking news stories and major events in the Tri-State Area.

Two of Carlin's favorite live reports for CBS2 happened in Times Square: The New Year's Eve Countdown and the spontaneous celebration that erupted following the New York Giants' victory over the New England Patriots at Super Bowl XLII.

Carlin has also covered major national news stories and events in the past two decades including Hurricanes Hugo in South Carolina and Iniki on Kauai, Hawaii. He also covered the Space Shuttle Program, San Francisco Earthquake, Southern California wildfires and the trial and execution of serial killer Ted Bundy in Florida.

Prior to joining CBS2, he served as an anchor/reporter at KSWB-TV in San Diego for six years, preceded by stints at CBS affiliates including KGMB-TV in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he worked for 10 years as an anchor/reporter. Before that Carlin worked at WHP-TV in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he took his first job as a weekday anchor. Carlin started his journalism career at KTBC-TV in Austin, Texas, as a general assignment reporter.

Carlin's work has earned him an Emmy Award from The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, a Golden Mike Award and awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and The Associated Press.

Born in England and raised in Ithaca, New York, Carlin and his family also spent part of his childhood in Ghana, West Africa, where his father founded a school for deaf and blind children. Carlin is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, and lives in Manhattan where he is thrilled to be back home in New York and close to his family and friends.