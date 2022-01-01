Dana Tyler anchors CBS2 News at 6 p.m. She joined WCBS-TV in 1990 as weekend co-anchor and reporter.

An integral part of the news team, Tyler is proud to mark her 28th year at CBS2. In August of 2014, Dana received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York Association of Black Journalists. In 2012, she received a New York Emmy Award for Community Service, for co-hosting the "The Tunnel to Towers Memorial Run". In addition to numerous New York Emmy Award nominations over the years, she was nominated in 2012 for her report "Amy's Story" in the Health Special: "Race for the Cure". In 2010, she received two Emmy Awards for anchoring the Breaking News Story: "Flight 1549 Lands in the Hudson River" and for her reporting of "Heather and Stacy's Story" in "Race for the Cure." In 2003, Tyler received Emmy Awards for anchoring the Breaking News Story: "New York City Blackout" and for anchoring the Outstanding Single Newscast: "CBS2 News at 11: City Hall Shooting." In 1996, she received an Emmy for anchoring the Outstanding Single Newscast: "New York City Subway Firebombing."

In 2011, Tyler was honored by the Friars Club in its annual "Salute to News Veterans." In 2007, she was honored in the McDonald's annual salute to "Black Broadcast Legends" and in 2006 she received a New York Association of Black Journalists Award for her report on Broadway's "The Color Purple".

In addition to general assignment reporting and feature stories, Tyler has hosted the "Tunnel to Towers Run" and participated in CBS2 sponsored events including the Susan G. Komen "Race for the Cure" which raises awareness about breast cancer.

Tyler served for more than a decade on the Board of Trustees of Learning Leaders, the 7,000-member volunteer organization which was dedicated to the education of New York City public school students. In 2008, she received an honorary Doctorate of Letters degree from St. John's University at Staten Island. In 2007, she was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from her alma mater, Worthington High School in Worthington, Ohio. In 2001, she received the Alumni Award for Distinguished Service from Boston University's School of Management from which she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in marketing and broadcast journalism.

Tyler began her broadcasting career as an intern at WCOL Radio and WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio. She was a general assignment reporter and anchor for WBNS and received an Ohio Valley Emmy Award in 1988 as Outstanding Anchor for her work on the popular "Heart of Ohio" broadcasts.

In 1990, she and the late Reggie Harris became the first African-American anchor team in New York on WCBS-TV. She is honored to celebrate her great-grandfather's historic brave and historic. Ralph Waldo Tyler was a newspaper reporter and editor in Columbus and the first accredited African-American war correspondent to report on African-American soldiers stationed overseas during World War I.