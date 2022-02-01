Andrea Grymes joined CBS New York as a general assignment reporter in July 2013. She also co-anchors the weekend morning newscasts.

Grymes has covered a range of stories for WCBS. In 2017, she traveled to Italy and Israel to cover President Donald Trump's first foreign trip. She has also reported live from the White House and the U.S. Capitol. In addition to politics, Grymes has covered Pope Francis' trip to New York, the capture of the Chelsea and Seaside Heights bombing suspect, the deadly Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia, and the Mets 2015 playoff run.

Previously, Grymes was reporting for WNYW-TV in New York since March 2013. Some of her most memorable assignments were post-Superstorm Sandy rebuilding efforts, Prince Harry's visit to Harlem, and local security efforts after the Boston Marathon bombings.

Grymes started her reporting career at News 12 Networks in 2006. She spent nearly seven years working for News 12 The Bronx, News 12 Brooklyn, and News 12 Long Island. Grymes not only anchored and reported, she also shot and edited most of her own stories.

She covered a range of assignments at News 12, including Bernie Madoff's sentencing, the Miracle on the Hudson, Pope Benedict's trip to New York, the Nixzmary Brown murder trials, and Superstorm Sandy.

Prior to working at News 12, Grymes was a production assistant at Fox News Channel, where she also interned during college.

A native of New York, Grymes was born in Queens and grew up on Long Island and in Texas. She realized her passion for television news at 16 years old while delivering the morning announcements for her high school's television station. On 9/11, she and her classmates in Texas delivered the news of the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C. That day solidified Grymes' desire to pursue broadcast journalism as a career.

Grymes graduated magna cum laude from Southern Methodist University in Dallas with a double-major in journalism and political science. When she is not chasing a story or anchoring a newscast, Grymes loves listening to country music, exploring New York City, and spending time with her husband, family and friends.