Zinnia Maldonado joins the CBS New York team from CBS Boston. While there, she had the opportunity to cover an array of national and breaking news stories such as the Boston Marathon, the Harmony Montgomery disappearance and the Celtics' journey to the NBA Finals.

Prior to CBS Boston, Zinnia was a reporter and fill-in anchor at FOX61 News. While in Connecticut, she covered a wide range of stories.

Zinnia started her career as a Multi-Media Journalist for PBS, outside of Philadelphia. She graduated magna cum laude from Penn State University with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Digital Media Trends & Analytics.

Zinnia is a Philadelphia native and is excited to be living in New York City. She is a proud member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. In her free time, she loves to work out, try new restaurants and take her dog Yogi on long hikes.

