Yankees postpone Friday's game against Rangers, set for doubleheader Sunday

NEW YORK -- Yankees fans will have to wait a few more days to watch them take on the Texas Rangers.

Friday night's game has been postponed due to rain and windy conditions in the forecast.

Tonight’s Yankees-Rangers game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather and will be made up on Sunday, May 8, as the second game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 1:35pm. Only tickets dated Sunday, May 8 will be valid for the doubleheader. pic.twitter.com/S2C6TTcIG1 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 6, 2022

The team says the game will be made up in a doubleheader on May 8, approximately 30 minutes after the game that's regularly scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Tickets for Friday's game will not be valid for Sunday's doubleheader.

CLICK HERE for more information