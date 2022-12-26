Watch CBS News
NYPD searching for gunman after woman shot and killed in Inwood

NYPD: Innocent woman shot in Inwood
NYPD: Innocent woman shot in Inwood 01:17

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman after a 64-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday morning in Inwood

The woman, identified as Valeria Ortega, was shot once at around 11:45 a.m. and rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive. 

A man who claimed to be the victim's husband broke down crying at the crime scene near Dyckman and Vermilyea Streets. He said his wife was on her way to the supermarket when she was shot. 

So far, police have not made any arrests or said anything about a possible motive. 

Detectives were still on the scene Monday evening. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

