Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall's chaperone policy for kids starts Friday night

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Starting Friday, kids who visit the Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus will need to be with an adult at night.

Under the mall's new policy, anyone 17 and under must have an adult chaperone from 5 p.m. until the mall closes on Fridays and Saturdays.

People who work at the mall told CBS2 the new policy is in response to an increase in unruly teens, fights and loitering.

Security and police stationed at the mall will check IDs of anyone who appears to be under 18.